S/Africa records high single day death toll of 226 – Agency

South Africa has recorded the highest death toll for a single day since the coronavirus’ third wave surge started a month ago, with 226 people succumbing to the disease overnight, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.The NICD said the 226 deaths brought the number of total fatalities to 60,264 to date in the country since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.

During the past 24 hours, the health authorities recorded a total of 13,347 new Covid-19 cases whose surge is driven by the highly transmissible India-sourced Delta variant, the NICD said.

After conducting 50,932 Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours, Gauteng Province – the epicentre of the disease in the country — recorded 8,925 new cases.

According to the UN World Health Organisation (WHO), the cumulative number of Covid-19 infections reported worldwide have now exceeded 180 million and the number of deaths is nearly four million.

“This week, the African region recorded a sharp increase in incidence (33%) and mortality (42%) when compared to the previous week,” the WHO said.

In addition, the Eastern Mediterranean and European regions also recorded a peak in the number of weekly cases, it added.

“All regions, except for the African region, reported a decline in the number of deaths in the past week,” the agency said.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from Brazil (521,298 – 3% increase), India (351,218 – 12% increase), Colombia (204,132 – 5% increase), Russia (134,465 – 24% increase), and Argentina (131,824 – 11% decrease), the WHO added.