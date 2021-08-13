International › APA

S/Africa records over 14,000 new Covid-19 cases

Published on 13.08.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

South Africa’s Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces are driving the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which recorded 14,271 cases on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said here.The NICD said 3,701 of the new cases were recorded in the Western Cape, followed by 3,603 in KwaZulu-Natal. 

There were 2,259 cases recorded in Gauteng province, which was overtaken by the Western Cape in the past week, the NICD said.

The Eastern Cape was the only other province to record more than 1,000 new cases, with 1,546 infections.

The NICD said there were also 473 Covid-19 deaths reported in the 24 hours to Thursday, bringing the fatalities to 76,247 to date.

The new infections mean that the seven-day rolling average of new infections was on the increase, the institute added.

“The total number of cases (14,271) is higher than Wednesday (7,502), and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (10,169),” the NICD said.

