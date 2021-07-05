International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa records over 16,500 new Covid-19 cases – Agency

Published on 05.07.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

South Africa has recorded 16,585 new coronavirus cases and 333 deaths, bringing the number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,062,896, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.“As per the National Department of Health, a further 333 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 61 840 to date,” the agency said.

With 13,450,014 Covid-19 tests conducted in both public and private sectors, it has been found that Gauteng province accounts for the majority of new cases at 57% of total, followed by the Western Cape (11%), and KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo province (7% each), it said.

It said an increase of 384 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.

