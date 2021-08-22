International › APA

S/Africa records over 260 Covid-19 deaths – Agency

Published on 22.08.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

South Africa has recorded 268 deaths and 13,261 Covid-19 infections, taking the total to 2,680,225 cases, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Saturday.The deaths took the number of those who succumbed to Covid-19 to 79,251 since the first case of the virus was recorded in March 2020, the NICD said.

“The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (24%),” the NICD said.

It added that the Eastern Cape accounted for 15%, Gauteng 11%, Free State 6%, and North West 5%.

These were followed by Mpumalanga’s 4%, Northern Cape’s 3%, and Limpopo accounted for 2%, it said.

Some 356 people were admitted in hospitals between Friday and Saturday, the agency said.

