S/Africa records over 450 Covid-19 deaths – Agency

Some 460 South Africans succumbed to Covid-19 during the 24 hours to Friday morning, bringing the total deaths caused by the disease in the country to 63,499 since March 2020.According to the the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday, South Africa also recorded 22,910 new Covid-19 cases during the same period, with the total number of infections reaching 2,135,246 since March 2020.

The country’s industrial hub, Gauteng province, continued to dominate the number of new Covid-19 cases on Friday, accounting for 11,721 positive tests or more than 50 percent of total daily infections.

Western Cape province was a distant second, with 2,557 new cases while Limpopo province reported 2,124 infections, NICD said.

There were 711 hospital admissions in the period under review, the agency said.