S/Africa records over 450 Covid-19 deaths overnight

South Africa has recorded 457 deaths from 15,501 new coronavirus infections, bringing the cumulative total to 2,090,909 cases, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.The additional Covid-19-related deaths bring to 62,628 the total number of fatalities since April 2020.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng province, which accounted for 59% of total infections, followed by Western Cape province with 10% of cases, the agency said.

The NICD added that KwaZulu-Natal province accounted for 8% of new cases, followed by North West (6%), Mpumalanga (5%), Eastern Cape and Limpopo (4% each), Free State (3%); and Northern Cape (1%).

Some 13,548,841 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors, the NICD said, adding that there were 790 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.