S/Africa records over 6,500 new Covid-19 cases – Ministry

Published on 11.08.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

South Africa recorded 6,590 Covid-19 cases and 189 deaths on Tuesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said.The 189 Covid-19 related deaths brought the total fatalities to date to 75,201, the NICD said on Wednesday. 

The NICD said it continued monitoring and surveillance of Covid-19 cases in order to inform its public response.

There has been an increase of 450 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours nationwide, it added. 

According to the institute, the majority of new cases were from the Western Cape province (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%) and Gauteng provinces (19%).

Others are Eastern Cape province which accounted for 11%, Mpumalanga, Free State and North West — each accounting for 4% — and Northern Cape and Limpopo provinces, which accounted for 2% each, it added.

