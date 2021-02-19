International › APA

S/Africa records rise in murder rates – Minister

Published on 19.02.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Arguments, robberies at homes and businesses, mob justice incidents and gang-related deaths contributed to a 6.6% rise in murders during the third quarter of the 2020/21 financial year in South Africa, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Friday.“This means that 389 more people were killed compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year,” Cele said.

Out of these killings, some 193 murders were due to domestic violence, the minister said.

He noted that Mpumalanga Province recorded the highest increase of 13.7% when compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

There was, however, a decline in Limpopo, North West and Northern Cape provinces during the period, he said.

“As the South African Police Service, we are motivated that numerous life sentences have been handed down for crimes committed against women and children.

“In the three months of reporting, we secured 129 life sentences,” Cele said.

 He said he was confident that the jail terms “reassure victims of gender-based violence of our efforts as a law enforcement service to bring them justice.”

