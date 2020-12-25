S/Africa: ‘Refrain from complacency amid festivities, pandemic’ – VP

Vice President David Mabuza on Thursday urged South Africans to avoid complacency during year-end festivities as coronavirus cases continued to soar in the country.Addressing the nation ahead of Christmas Day, Mabuza pleaded with South Africans to continue to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 health protocols as the country goes through a second wave of the pandemic made worse by a newly-discovered variant virus.

“As we celebrate Christmas with our families and friends, we must at all times adhere to Covid-19 regulations. We cannot afford as a nation to be complacent and let our guard down during this difficult period in our lives,” he said.”

Mabuza added: “While progress has been made in containing the spread of infection during the first phase of the pandemic, the current resurgence and rise in infections continue to demand our collective commitment and adherence to all the Covid-19 protocols and regulations.”

The Ministry of Health has expressed concern over the rapid manner in which the new variant of the coronavirus was being transmitted among the people, especially the country’s youth.

Over 14,000 cases have been reported in the past 24-hours – the country’s highest recorded infections since the start of the pandemic, the ministry said, adding that 400 people have died from Covid-19 related illnesses in the past 24 hours — bringing the total dead to 25,657 people, the ministry has disclosed.

The deputy president admitted that the country faced challenges in 2020, but he urged South Africans to endeavour for new possibilities and aspirations in the New Year.

“It is time to cast our eyes on new dreams, new possibilities, new hopes and new aspirations for the future of our families, our nation and ourselves as individuals,” he said.

He called on South Africans “to unite behind the vision of a cohesive and inclusive society.”