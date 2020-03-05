S/Africa registers first coronavirus case

South Africa on Thursday confirmed it has recorded its first coronavirus case after a 38-year-old man tested positive following a visit to Italy.The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the man, from KwaZulu Natal Province, tested positive on Tuesday after complaining of a fever.

“The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. The practice nurse took swabs and delivered it to the lab,” the ministry said.

The man and his wife were part of a group of 10 South Africans who had travelled to Italy last month.

According to the ministry, the man “has been self-isolating since March 3.”

The private practice doctor who examined him has been self-isolating as well.

South Africa’s Emergency Operating Centre has deployed a tracer team to KwaZulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

The team is expected to examine all the people who have been in contact with the patient and doctor.