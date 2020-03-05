International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa registers first coronavirus case

Published on 05.03.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

South Africa on Thursday confirmed it has recorded its first coronavirus case after a 38-year-old man tested positive following a visit to Italy.The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the man, from KwaZulu Natal Province, tested positive on Tuesday after complaining of a fever.

“The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. The practice nurse took swabs and delivered it to the lab,” the ministry said.

The man and his wife were part of a group of 10 South Africans who had travelled to Italy last month.

According to the ministry, the man “has been self-isolating since March 3.”

The private practice doctor who examined him has been self-isolating as well.

South Africa’s Emergency Operating Centre has deployed a tracer team to KwaZulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

The team is expected to examine all the people who have been in contact with the patient and doctor.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top