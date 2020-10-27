S/Africa: Religious leaders face charges over immigration status

Malawi-born leaders of the Enlightened Congregation Gathering (ECG) church Shepherd and Mary Bushiri allegedly forged immigration documents to secure their permanent residency status in South Africa, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi charged on Tuesday.The minister said this as the remanded Bushiris failed on Monday to secure bail for their freedom until the next court hearing in Pretoria set for Friday.

The couple, who were on bail when they were arrested last Tuesday for fraud and money laundering involving US$6 million, are also facing another trial in May next year also related to fraud and money laundering.

According to Motsoaledi, his office uncovered evidence that the Bushiris are living in the country illegally, having entered South Africa and conducting business while on a visitors’ visas using “fraudulent” residency papers.

“Shepherd Bushiri and wife Mary entered South Africa through the Beitbridge border post on the 6th of September 2009 and they were issued visitors’ visas,” the minister said.

He noted that visitors’ visas “have got a timeframe.”

“But while on these visitors’ visa, Shepherd Bushiri started registering certain companies. He engaged in certain businesses in 2014, 2015 and 2016 which, of course, is not allowed.”

He charged that Mary Bushiri entered South Africa through OR Tambo International using a passport.

“She then produced a fraudulent permanent residence permit,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, ruling African National Congress parliamentarian, Boy Mamabolo, said he would intervene to help the Bushiris sort out their problems with the Home Affairs Ministry.

Until then, the two preachers have been remanded at Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru Prison till Friday when they return to court to hear the ruling on their Monday’s bail application.