S/Africa: Rescue underway for trapped miners

Efforts are underway to rescue four miners trapped at the Tau Lekoa Gold Mine in Klerksdorp city in the North West Province following two seismic events caused by rock falls, an official from the Mineral Resources Ministry said on Saturday.Mineral Resources Ministry spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said that his office had sent inspectors to the accident scene to assist the mine managers in their rescue efforts.

“The inspectors are onside at the Tau Lekoa Mine as part of the rescue efforts which started Friday evening. Our understanding is that there was a tremor incident that caused the fall of ground rocks that lead to the workers getting trapped underground.

“We don’t have much detail at this stage but we will continue to provide an update as the rescue efforts continue,” Shezi said.

The four miners, among the five that were originally trapped after a seismic incident on Friday, are said to be trapped 1,350 metres below surface, the mine officials said.

The fifth and rescued miner is currently hospitalised.

He was rescued on Friday, leaving his fellow miners still trapped in the mine following the accident, according to the miner officials.