S/Africa responds to ‘undiplomatic’ memorandum from US, allies

South Africa, angered by an “undiplomatic” memorandum from the United States and four Western allies, has reminded all diplomatic missions accredited to Pretoria to address official correspondence through appropriate diplomatic channels, APA has learnt.The reminder on Sunday came after ambassadors from the United States, Britain, The Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland dispatched the “undiplomatic” document to the office of the presidency in Pretoria instead of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, the proper channel for diplomats.

Submitting a diplomatic memorandum to the presidency “is a departure from established diplomatic practice,” the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said.

In terms of acceptable diplomatic practice, protocol and convention, it added, diplomatic missions were expected to communicate to the receiving state by means of a note verbal (diplomatic note) conveyed through the ministry.

“All embassies, regional and international organisations accredited to South Africa are aware of this protocol and universal norm.

“South African diplomatic missions abroad consistently observe this protocol by directing official communication to the respective foreign ministries in the countries of accreditation,” the ministry said.

According to press reports, the envoys’ memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa asked him to redress the issue of corruption in the country if he wanted Pretoria to enjoy investors’ confidence from the five Western countries.

The ministry, however, responded that “all matters that have been raised by investors are being addressed by the respective clusters of our government.”