S/Africa-Russia navy drills may ruffle feathers in West

The South African army is poised for joint military drills with international pariah Russia next month, heightening the prospects of further tension with the African nation’s traditional trading partners in the West, observers say.The drills code-named Operation Mosi or smoke will take place in South African eastern waters from February 17 to 26.

Navy sources say Chinese warships will also join the exercise which will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, for which Pretoria has repeatedly refused to condemn Moscow despite being prodded to do so by its traditional allies the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Pretoria finds common cause with Russia under the BRICS group of countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) aside from strong historical ties which date back to the anti-apartheid struggle for black majority rule in South Africa.

Meanwhile the opposition Democratic Alliance has questioned the ”trumpeted neutrality” of South Africa’s position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict given Pretoria’s decision to dealing militarily with Russia, seen by many as the main aggressor in the war which has adversely affected African economies and the continent’s food security situation.