S/Africa: ‘Save jobs, buy local’ – Ramaphosa

South Africans should make every effort to rebuild the economy and prop it up by buying locally-made products which in the end would save jobs and create employment for the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.“We have to save existing jobs and stimulate the economy for new ones to be created,” Ramaphosa said at the 9th annual Proudly South African ‘Buy Local Summit and Exposition’ held virtually in Pretoria.

At the virtual gathering, themed “Localisation as a Driver of Economic Growth,” the president said supporting the country’s Buy Local Campaign must, as a necessity, encompass investing in quality, sustaining local businesses, and keeping jobs at home.

“We have to step up our efforts, not just to get locals to buy local, but to improve the entry of our goods, products and services into export markets as well,” Ramaphosa said.

He encouraged every South African to make a conscious decision to buy local goods and patronise local business establishments at every turn of their economic activities.

“Our message must be that wherever you may be in the country, be Proudly South African. Wear local, travel local, eat local, watch local content, read local authors, support local music, and use local raw materials in your businesses,” the president said.

He added: “This grows our economy, creates jobs, broadens markets and creates numerous opportunities for business expansion.”