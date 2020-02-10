S/Africa scouts for business opportunities in West Africa

South African business firms are upbeat at the start of their five-day trade and investment mission to West Africa which kicked off in Ghana on Monday, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nomalungelo Gina has said.Gina said the objective of the mission is to increase bilateral trade and investment between South Africa with Ghana and Nigeria.

The Outward Trade and Investment Mission (OTIM), which is expected to end on Friday, is to assist South African businesses to tap into the lucrative Ghanaian and Nigerian markets.

Members of the delegations would during the course of the week participate in trade and investment seminars, business-to-business meetings as well as site visits in the two West African countries.

One of the South African businessmen, Basil Phupha, said the trip provided his company with an excellent opportunity to expand its market to West Africa.

“We are determined to find companies in Ghana and Nigeria that can import our products and distribute them in the two countries and the rest of the sub-region,” Phupha said.

The OTIM is funded through the ministry’s Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme, whose objective is to develop export markets for South African products and services.