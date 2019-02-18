S/Africa: Semenya accuses IAAF of breaching confidentiality

Olympics and World Athletics Superstar Caster Semenya has accused the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) of breaching the confidentiality around the hearing of her case against the athletics governing body at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.According to her lawyers, Semenya was responding to a press release issued on Monday by the IAAF in which they named their five expert witnesses – all non-Africans — in the matter to decide if athletes with hyperandrogenism gained an unfair advantage of other women because of their higher levels of naturally occurring testosterone.

The case started on Monday and is expected to run most of the week. The court’s decision is expected in March.

“The arbitration proceedings are subject to strict confidentiality provisions and this information should not have been released‚” Semenya’s lawyers said.

“Ms Semenya believes the IAAF press release is a clear breach of the confidentiality provisions that was orchestrated in an effort to influence public opinion in circumstances where the IAAF knew that Ms Semenya would not be prepared to respond because she was complying with her confidentiality obligations.

“As a matter of fairness, Ms Semenya raised this issue with the CAS and has been granted permission to publicly release information responding to the IAAF press release‚ including disclosing the experts who are testifying in support of Ms Semenya’s case.