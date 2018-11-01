S/Africa sends best wishes to S/Sudan for peace fest

Deputy President David Mabuza has sent South Africa’s best wishes to the government and people of South Sudan following that country’s National Peace Celebrations held in the capital Juba on Wednesday.The peace festival marked the end of more than four years of conflict in the world’s newest nation which has never enjoyed peace since its birth in 2013 which was followed by an outbreak of a civil war.

Mabuza, who is also the Special Envoy to South Sudan, said the national peace celebration was an important milestone towards rebuilding trust and committing to finding lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

The celebration was a significant step towards the permanent “silencing of the guns and in advancing the common development objective and peace in South Sudan and the region,” Mabuza said.

“We are very pleased that the people of South Sudan are today able to celebrate this milestone towards a completely conflict-free country and the region.

“We congratulate the people of South Sudan and the region on this important milestone. We would like to once again pledge South Africa’s continued support to the peace process and development in South Sudan,” he said.

Rebel leader Riek Machar, who signed a final peace agreement with President Salva Kiir in September in Ethiopia, attended the peace celebrations after more than two years in a South African exile.

Machar fled Juba in the wake of renewed violence in July 2016 and he is expected to return to his former post as the First Vice President of the country.

South Sudan descended into civil war in July 2013 and the conflict has created one of the fastest growing refugee crises in the world.

A peace agreement signed in 2015 to end the violence was again violated in July 2016 when rival factions resumed fighting in the capital Juba, forcing Machar to flee for his life into exile.