S/Africa sends relief aid to cyclone-hit Malawi

South Africa continues to help and respond to urgent needs of its neighbours following the humanitarian disaster left behind by Cyclone Idai in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.This was evident on Wednesday when members of the South African National Defence Force delivered in Malawi various relief items donated by companies, religious organisations and ordinary South Africans.

The items were clothes, blankets, water purifiers and dry food. Also carried in the consignment were medical supplies donated by the Ministry of Health.

“We remain indebted to all South Africans who have heeded the call for urgent relief donations. You have demonstrated the true spirit of Ubuntu (humanity).

“A large number of communities have been affected by this and continued assistance will be required for a while,” International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said, as she urged her compatriots to continue “donating towards this just cause.”

Receiving the donation, Malawi’s Homeland Security and Disaster Management Affairs Minister Nicholas Dausi, said: “We thank the people and government of South Africa for coming to assist us in our time of need.”

The devastating tropical cyclone has left nearly 1,000 people dead, and affected an estimated three million people in the three members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Each of the three states declared a state of national disaster, thereby enabling them to seek immediate international and local aid. In light of this, SADC Chairperson and Namibian President Geingob is expected to launch a regional appeal for humanitarian assistance to them on Thursday.