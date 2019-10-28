S/Africa set for England in World Rugby Cup final

Despite a shaky start to their campaign for the 2019 World Rugby Cup final qualifications, South Africa on Sunday booked its spot in the final spot of the tourney where the Rainbow Nation will face favourite England in Yokohama, Japan next week on Saturday.England beat highly favoured New Zealand 19-7 on Saturday to reach next week’s final in a great upset of the tournament.

On Sunday the Springboks beat Wales 19-16 in a highly contested match which could have gone either way to book their coveted place against the Roses of England on Saturday.

In the nerve-wrecking match, the two teams were tied 16-16 till the last four minutes of the encounter when the Africans kicked a penalty kick that earned them three more points to break England fans’ hearts and bring joy to President Cyril Ramaphosa and his compatriots.

Ramaphosa, according to press reports, has since his team’s victory invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to come to Yokohama to watch the Springboks and the Roses final match together.

That’s what happened in the 2007 final between the two teams in Paris, France, when the Boks won their second cup since 1995 after beating England.

There was no word, however, from Johnson, who’s in a fight for his political life over Brexit, whether he would honour the invitation from the South African leader come Saturday in Yokohama.