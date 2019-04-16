S/Africa sets inauguration date for president-elect

South Africa’s inauguration of its president-elect will for the first time take place at a stadium in the capital Pretoria on 25 May, the presidency has announced.“In a departure from the tradition of holding the inauguration at the Union Buildings (seat of government), the event will take place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

“Hosting the inauguration in a stadium, the largest in Pretoria, will allow for greater public participation in this important national event,” the presidency said on Monday.

The high office said it was symbolic that the inauguration would take place on Africa Day, thereby affirming government’s commitment to advancing the African agenda and strengthening ties between South Africa and its neighbours.

The theme of the inauguration ceremony is “Together Celebrating 25 Years of Freedom: Renewal and Growth For A Better South Africa.”

Aside from members of the public, it is expected that leaders and royalty from a number of countries will attend as well as religious representatives, political parties, and representatives from regional, continental and international organisations and bodies such as the Southern African Development Community, the African Union and the United Nations.