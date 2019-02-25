S/Africa sets up special tribunal to reclaim stolen state assets

South Africa has established a special tribunal to enable the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to fast-track the recovery of funds and assets lost by state institutions through corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.The presidency said in a statement on Sunday that the tribunal would “fast-track the finalisation of matters that the SIU refers for civil litigation following conclusion of their investigations”.

He said: “These are matters where the SIU would have referred to civil litigation contracts entered into by state institutions to be declared irregularly invalid or set aside.”

Fast-tracking the cases would enable the SIU “to recover monies and or assets lost by state institutions through irregular and corrupt means, thus ensuring that those who are responsible for the loss of monies and or assets by state institutions are held accountable.

“The litigation process includes both public and private sectors persons and entities,” he said.

To run the tribunal, Ramaphosa has appointed Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya as the president of the body for a period of three years.

Additional members appointed to the tribunal are Judges Icantharuby Pillay, Johannes Eksteen, Selewe Peter Mothle, Lebogang Modiba, Thina Siwendu, David van Zyl and Sirajudien Desai.

According to media reports, the SIU is probing 11 contractors for allegedly stealing US$9.92 billion during the building of Eskom’s Medupi, Kusile and Ingula power plants – some whose work remain uncompleted, thereby rendering the utility with the current power shortages.