S/Africa: Severe thunderstorms to continue Tuesday – Official

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit some parts of South Africa on Tuesday — a continuation of Monday’s heavy rainfall that fell in the northern parts of the country, a weather expert has warned.According to weather forecaster Edward Engelbrecht on Tuesday, some 10-20 millimetres of rain was recorded across Gauteng province on Monday.

While no damage to property or life was reported, some districts of the capital such as Centurion and other low-lying areas experienced between 60mm and 80mm of heavy rainfall, he said.

Engelbrecht issued “a yellow warning for severe thunderstorms over northern Gauteng province, the northern parts of the North West province and the south-western parts of Limpopo province which may result in heavy downpours that may cause flooding of susceptible low-lying bridges and low-lying areas, with reduced driving visibility.”

The weatherman said Pretoria and Johannesburg should on Tuesday expect cloudy weather with scattered showers and thundershowers clearing from Wednesday afternoon, with the northern Polokwane city in Limpopo province following suit as well.

However, the east and southern parts of the country like Durban and Cape Town areas were not expected to experience any thunderstorms, he said, adding that they may have mere light winds and foggy mornings.

With rainfalls causing severe flooding of Rivers Niger and Nile in West and East Africa respectively in during their rain season, there is some expectation that the southern African region could also face similar scenarios during the forthcoming wet months, Engelbrecht said.