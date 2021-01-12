S/Africa shuts borders amid COVID-19 surge

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the closure of South Africa’s 20 land borders to the public until February 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.In an address to the nation on Monday night, Ramaphosa said the decision to close the borders was taken after noticing that the congestion that has characterised the majority of the entry points over the past few weeks has significantly contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

He expressed concern that most people arrived at the border posts without the requisite COVID-19 certificates, thereby causing delays in clearance of traffic.

“To reduce congestion and the high risk of transmission, cabinet has decided that the 20 land ports of entry that are now open will be closed until February 15 for general entry and departure,” Ramaphosa said.

These include the “six busiest border posts which are Beitbridge, Lebombo, Maseru Bridge, Oshoek, Ficksburg and Kopfontein”.

It has been noted that many people have been infected at the borders while waiting to be processed.

The borders would be open only to transporters of goods, fuel and medical emergencies, as well as returning South African nationals or permanent residents and diplomats and departing foreign nationals, Ramaphosa said.

The closure of the borders came as South Africa on Monday recorded over 15,000 new COVID-19 infections and 416 deaths linked to the virus.

The country has so far registered more than 1.25 million cases and 33,580 deaths since March 2020.