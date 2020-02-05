S/Africa slashes fuel prices

South Africa’s petrol prices have been slashed by 13 cents a litre starting on Wednesday, the energy ministry has said.According to the ministry, both grades of petrol – 93 octane and 95 octane unleaded petrol (ULP) and lead replacement petrol (LRP) – have been lowered by 13 cents per litre due to current lower prices on the world oil market.

The price reduction has seen a litre of 95 ULP and LRP tagged at US$1.14 in Gauteng Province — down from $1.15 in January, the office said.

As for diesel prices, the ministry said that both grades of diesel (0.05% sulphur and 0.005% sulphur) were reduced by 5 cents a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin has been lowered by 4 cents a litre, the ministry added.

Cooking gas prices were sliced by only one cent per kg, the ministry said.

It noted that the slashing of the fuel prices was due to reduced petrol prices on the international market, which at the same time has seen diesel and lighting paraffin prices rise during the review period.

“The average international product prices for petrol decreased, whilst that of Diesel and Illuminating Paraffin increased during the period under review,” the ministry said.