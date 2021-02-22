S/Africa: ‘Stop undermining judiciary’ – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday blasted unnamed leaders for undermining South Africa’s judiciary with their inconsiderate public utterances with the potential to destabilise the rule of law.Ramaphosa, writing in his weekly newsletter, said that the recent attacks on the judiciary should not be taken lightly, warning that they could shake the very foundation of South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

Former president Jacob Zuma has boycotted attending the Commission of Inquiry on State Capture as a witness, claiming the presiding Chair and Deputy Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo, was biased against him.

Zuma took this complaint to the Constitutional Court to complain against Zondo, and seek his removal from the hearings. But the country’s highest court rebuffed Zuma – ordering the former president to return to the witness stand at the inquiry.

This decision did not please Zuma, who attacked both the Commission and the Constitutional Court that they were pandering to politicians’ whims in their decisions against him.

Ramaphosa, however, said he found these unfounded allegations that judges were against him and influenced by politicians to dispense justice unhelpful to the country’s good governance and rule of law.

Unless supported by evidence, such claims undermined confidence in our courts, and weakened our Constitutional order, the president said.

He said: “We should therefore be concerned when those who occupy prominent positions in society make statements that demonstrate a disdain for the basic principles of our Constitution and the institutions established to defend our democracy.”

Noting that the country’s Constitution made provision for dealing with injustice in the courts, he said the National Assembly was empowered to remove judges who were found by the Judicial Service Commission to be guilty of gross misconduct.

“There are clear processes established in law to deal with allegations of misconduct against members of the judiciary,” Ramaphosa said.

He urged those who had evidence of any wrongdoing in the judiciary to make use of these avenues provided in the Constitution and law to ensure that appropriate action was taken.

Otherwise, what such an allegation did was to undermine the judiciary and the important function that it performed in the country’s democracy.

“Of course, South Africa is a free country, with a Constitution that guarantees freedom of expression and opinion.

“However, when some in positions of responsibility choose to use those freedoms to undermine our Constitutional order, they should be reminded of the possible consequences of their utterances,”Ramaphosa said.

One of these possible consequences was the erosion of trust in the judiciary and Constitutional order in the country, he added.