S/Africa: Student’s killer must be brought to book – Ramaphosa

A gruesome killing of yet another female student in South Africa has led President Cyril Ramaphosa to order police officials to intensify the search for the killer of Precious Ramabulana from the northern Limpopo Province.Ramabulana, aged 21 and a Capricorn Technical College student, was found dead on Sunday in her hostel in Mokomene town after being attacked by an unknown assailant in the early hours of the morning.

“The savagery inflicted on this young woman – she was reportedly stabbed 52 times – points to a level of depravity that is beyond the comprehensible.

“We are horrified at yet another killing of an innocent woman and we are angry. This simply cannot go on,” the president said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa directed the national police to avail all the necessary resources to support local police in the search for the killer.

“Whoever committed this brutal act must know that there is no corner for you to hide. You will be found, you will be tried, and you will receive the highest penalty,” the president said.

Ramaphosa on Monday launched the annual 16 Days of Activism of No Violence against Women and Children in Lephalale town in the same province, where he updated the nation on progress in implementing the National Emergency Response Plan to combat gender-based violence and femicide.