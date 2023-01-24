S/Africa supports diplomatic efforts to solve conflicts – Minister

South Africa stands ready to support diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of conflicts in Africa and throughout the world, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has said.Speaking on Monday while hosting her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who is in the country for bilateral talks, Pandor said this was why South Africa was “consistently articulate and stands ready to support the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the continent and throughout the globe.”

“Therefore, we are fully alert that conflict, wherever it exists in the world, impacts negatively on all of us. And as the developing world, it impacts us more — particularly as the African continent,” the minister said.

Turning to the Russian-Ukrainian war, Pandor said that South Africa’s “sincere wish is that the conflict currently between Russia and Ukraine will soon be brought to a peaceful end through diplomacy and negotiation – as we believe this is the desire of all of us in the globe.”

South Africa and Russia discussed views on how both nations could work together to strengthen the already good relations that they enjoy, according to the minister.

She recalled how members of the defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) provided assistance to the ruling African National Congress during the fight against apartheid.

“I’m really proud that we enjoy excellent diplomatic relations with your country which we regard as a valued partner,” Pandor said.

She added: “I’m really pleased that the Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) remains an active platform for coordinating our bilateral relations, and that ITEC continues to meet regularly — and has made considerable progress in deepening the cooperation between South Africa and the Russian Federation.”