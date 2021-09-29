International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa surpasses 17m mark for Covid-19 jabs

Published on 29.09.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

South Africa surpassed the 17-million Covid-19 vaccination mark after 164,097 people received jabs on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.The ministry said the number had pushed the tally to 17,176,603 since the start of the country’s vaccine rollout programme in February. 

The country uses the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and double-dose Pfizer vaccines, and now has 8,611,747 fully-vaccinated adults, according to the ministry.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 1,367 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 2,898,888.

The majority of new infections were reported in KwaZulu-Natal province after 372 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, the NICD said.

The province was followed by 241 cases in the Western Cape; 190 in Gauteng; 185 in the Eastern Cape, and 169 in Free State Province – showing a considerable lowering of the disease, it added.

According to the latest data, the NICD said the death toll now stood at 87,417 after 201 patients succumbed to the respiratory disease, while there has been an increase of 158 hospital admissions on Tuesday.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top