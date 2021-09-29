S/Africa surpasses 17m mark for Covid-19 jabs

South Africa surpassed the 17-million Covid-19 vaccination mark after 164,097 people received jabs on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.The ministry said the number had pushed the tally to 17,176,603 since the start of the country’s vaccine rollout programme in February.

The country uses the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and double-dose Pfizer vaccines, and now has 8,611,747 fully-vaccinated adults, according to the ministry.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 1,367 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 2,898,888.

The majority of new infections were reported in KwaZulu-Natal province after 372 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, the NICD said.

The province was followed by 241 cases in the Western Cape; 190 in Gauteng; 185 in the Eastern Cape, and 169 in Free State Province – showing a considerable lowering of the disease, it added.

According to the latest data, the NICD said the death toll now stood at 87,417 after 201 patients succumbed to the respiratory disease, while there has been an increase of 158 hospital admissions on Tuesday.