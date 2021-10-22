S/Africa surpasses 21m Covid-19 jabs – Ministry

Some 205,253 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Thursday, pushing the number of doses to 21,011,187 which have been given to 14,568,927 South Africans since February, the Minister of Health said on Friday.The latest statistics indicated that 11,346,972 adults are now fully jabbed, with 149,492 people either having received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of Pfizer on Thursday, the ministry said.

Western Cape province is leading the country with 45.38 percent of its adults having received at least one dose of the jab, followed by 42.60 percent in Free State, 42.16 percent in Limpopo and 41.88 percent in the Eastern Cape province, the ministry said.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there were 520 new Covid-19 cases, with KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 100 new infections, followed by Western Cape with 89, Gauteng (74), Northern Cape (71), Free State (69), North West (39), Eastern Cape (34), Mpumalanga (32) and Limpopo (12).

Some 81 people succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 88,835 since the first case was reported in March 2020, the NCID said.

According to the health institute, there were 62 hospital admissions, bringing the total to 4,413 patients who are now receiving treatment for Covid-19 in various hospitals nationwide.