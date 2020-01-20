S/Africa: Three miners die in accidents – Union

South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Sunday announced that three of its members have died during operations in the Free State and North West Provinces at the weekend.The union said two deaths were reported at Harmony Gold’s Free State Province operations and a third at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Bambanani shaft in the North West Province.

The deceased were two South Africans and a Mozambican, according to the union.

Investigators were underway to identify them and learn of the events that led to their deaths, the AMCU added.

“This is a tragic start to 2020,” AMCU national health and safety coordinator Gabriel Nkosi said.