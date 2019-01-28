South African would not support the United States’ efforts for the UN Security Council to recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as “legitimate” president of the troubled South American state, South African International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has said.Speaking to the media on the sidelines of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State Visit to India on Sunday‚ Sisulu said Pretoria only recognised Nicholas Maduro as president of the oil rich but economically troubled country.

“South Africa’s position is that we recognise the duly-elected‚ democratically-elected president of Venezuela until such time as he steps down‚ or until such time as there is an election‚” Sisulu told reporters in New Delhi.

On Wednesday‚ the 35-year-old Guaido declared himself acting president during an opposition rally in Caracas which Maduro has described as a US-backed n attempted coup.

Washington has pushed for Guaido to be recognised‚ taking the matter urgently to be discussed in the Security Council at the weekend in New York City.

South Africa’s position is expected to assist Russia and China who are tipped to fight hard against the US-sponsored motion at the end of the current UN Security Council debate.

Russia‚ supported by Bolivia‚ Iran‚ Cuba‚ Nicaragua and Turkey have been vehement in their bid not to recognise the opposition leader as Venezuelan president.