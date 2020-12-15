S/Africa tightens measures to curb Covid-19 second wave

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced several measures to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, including curfews starting an hour before midnight and ending at dawn.Other measures starting on Tuesday are the shutting down most of the beaches and parks in the country during the holiday season to stop “super-spreader” events, Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Monday evening.

Large gatherings have been limited to a maximum of 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events, he said.

There would be no drinking of alcohol in public places but consumers are allowed to buy booze during limited hours from Mondays to Thursdays, with restaurants opening daily until 10pm (2000 GMT) to allow the workers to beat the curfew.

“One of the greatest challenges we need to confront are the huge crowds that flock beaches and recreational parks on public holidays over the festive season,” Ramaphosa said.

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced last week that the country was officially undergoing the second wave of the pandemic which has killed over 23,000 people since March this year.

He said South Africans needed to continue observing the Covid-19 prevention protocols his ministry announced to the nation at the start of the virus as part of the fight against the deadly disease.