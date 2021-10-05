S/Africa to adjust fuel prices Wednesday – Minister

The price of petrol in South Africa is set to drop by up to four cents on Wednesday while that of diesel is expected to rise by a hefty 22 cents, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has announced.In a statement on Tuesday, Gwede said there would be a marginal decrease in the prices of petrol while the price of diesel is expected to increase.

Motorists are expected to pay four cents less per litre for 93 octane petrol, one cent less for 95 octane petrol per litre and at least 22 cents more per litre for both grades of diesel – effective Wednesday.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin is expected to rise by 22 cents per litre, while the maximum retail price for illuminating paraffin is due to increase by 43 cents per litre.

The retail price for cooking gas is expected to decreased by seven cents per kilogramme.