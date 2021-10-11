International › APA

S/Africa to allow spectators at sporting events – Minister

Published on 11.10.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

The South African government on Monday amended COVID-19 regulations to allow up to 2,000 spectators to attend sporting events as part of efforts to gradually open up recreational activities.Cooperating Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma amended regulation 66 of the Disaster Management Act to allow up to 750 spectators for indoor sporting events and a maximum of 2,000 persons at outdoor venues. 

“If the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing a distance of at least 1.5m from each other, then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used, subject to strict adherence to all health and protocols and social distancing measures,” she said.

This would be the first time since March 2020 that South African sport fans would be allowed to attend sporting activities.

The relaxation of the regulations comes a day before South Africa faces Ethiopia in a 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

