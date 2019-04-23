S/Africa to intensify global fight against terrorism – Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to help prioritise the global fight against terrorism following bombings that has claimed the lives of nearly 300 people in Sri Lanka over the Easter weekend.”The president condemns the attacks in the strongest terms and has emphasised that in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, South Africa will continue to use its non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council to prioritise the fight against terrorism and extremist groups across the world,” presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said on Monday.

The bombings took place in various churches and upmarket hotels across the country on Sunday, and left more than 290 people dead and injured 500 others.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) expressed sadness at the attacks and said it was in mourning with the people of Sri Lanka.

“We condemn the bombings targeted at places of worship and hotels. We stand with the global community in affirming our belief in a world built on respect for religious and cultural diversity,” DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has condemned the attacks – the worst act of violence since the end of that country’s civil war 10 years ago – as “cowardly”.