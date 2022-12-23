S/Africa to introduce liberation war veterans pension in 2023

South Africa’s liberation movement veterans will get their long-delayed pensions starting in early 2023, Defence and Military Veterans Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla has announced in Pretoria.Making the announcement in Pretoria on Thursday, the deputy minister blamed the long delay in paying the veterans’ their pensions to red tape in government.

Makwetla said administrative processes delayed the implementation of the decision to provide members of the non-statutory forces with pension benefits whose disbursement had previous been slated to begin at the beginning of this month.

“The process to roll out the pension pay-out will commence after the lapse of the 30 days tabling in parliament,” Makwetla said.

He added: “The ministry will in the meantime take in applications and process them accordingly through the government pension processes and system.”