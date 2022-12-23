International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa to introduce liberation war veterans pension in 2023

Published on 23.12.2022 at 14h21 by APA News

South Africa’s liberation movement veterans will get their long-delayed pensions starting in early 2023, Defence and Military Veterans Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla has announced in Pretoria.Making the announcement in Pretoria on Thursday, the deputy minister blamed the long delay in paying the veterans’ their pensions to red tape in government. 

Makwetla said administrative processes delayed the implementation of the decision to provide members of the non-statutory forces with pension benefits whose disbursement had previous been slated to begin at the beginning of this month.

“The process to roll out the pension pay-out will commence after the lapse of the 30 days tabling in parliament,” Makwetla said.

He added: “The ministry will in the meantime take in applications and process them accordingly through the government pension processes and system.”

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top