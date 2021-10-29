S/Africa to know impact of “super spreader” polls after vote – Minister

It will take South Africans two weeks to know whether the November 1 local government elections were a Covid-19 super-spreader event, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.Calling on political parties to adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions, Phaahla said events over the next few days are going to determine the impact of the elections on the country’s fight against the virus.

“The next three days before the elections, especially over this weekend, today, tomorrow, and Sunday, are going to be very risky in spreading the pandemic,” Phaahla said.

He said there are fears that the coming days “may be the riskiest in the sense that all political parties will be rallying their supporters behind them.”

“We, therefore, appeal to all political parties to approach their final gatherings, and final push, with caution,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Phaahla said he was confident that at least 40% of all adults would either be completely or partially vaccinated by the middle of November, and 70% by December.

Phaahla said the government has partnered with grocery shops on a programme under which the latter would give vouchers to people over 60 years old who get vaccinated in November.

In addition, he said, his office had entered into an agreement with the Independent Electoral Commission to have pop-up vaccination sites in at least 1,000 voting stations nationwide as part of its drive to reach a herd immunity soonest.

Phaahla said the vaccination sites would be inside the voting precinct but would not interfere with the voting process.