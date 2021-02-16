S/Africa to roll out Johnson & Johnson vaccine

International › APA

Published on 16.02.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

South Africa, which suspended the use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines due to low efficacy against a mutant variant first identified to the country, has acquired the Johnson & Johnson dosage to vaccinate its health workers starting this week, the South African Medical Association (SAMA) confirmed on Tuesday.The J&J vaccine, which is said to have better efficacy at 85% against the South African variant, rolls out on Wednesday in various hospitals and clinics in the initial exercise to fortify the country’s frontline workers, SAMA said.

According to the association, two thirds of the J&J vaccine would be made available to public sector hospitals, while the remainder would be provided to private clinics.

South Africa decided to vaccinate health workers first before inviting the rest of the population for their jabs, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

As for the suspended AstraZeneca vaccine, Pretoria had decided to share its one million doses with fellow African Union member-states, a press report quoting a health ministry official said on Tuesday.

