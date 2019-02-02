S/Africa: Top prosecutor says banishing graft her target

South Africa’s newly-appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi has vowed to fight corruption, saying “it is now time for justice to win the fight against the scourge” in the country.Addressing media on her first day in office in Pretoria on Friday, Batohi said the country was reeling from corruption and impunity.

“Justice must win,” the national director said.

Batohi was appointed to the top post in December 2018 following a gruelling interview process that was a culmination of a Constitutional Court directive in August for the appointment of a new NDPP within 90 days.

She said there has been a dark cloud hanging over the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), which she now heads, in recent years due to corruption.

Pointing to the direction where she wants to lead the NPA, she said that the organisation should not have a situation where prosecutors are for sale, adding that she was returning to the organisation at a critical time.

Batohi, who is the country’s first permanently appointed woman director, previously served as the first regional head of the NDPP’s Directorate of Special Operations in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

Prior to her appointment to the top post, she had served as Senior Legal Advisor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.