S/Africa: Two killed, 17 injured in New Year’s Day shootings

Published on 01.01.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

At least two people were killed and another 17 were injured during separate New Year’s Day shootings in South Africa’s Johannesburg on Wednesday.Two women were killed during a drive-by shooting incident at a restaurant in the city’s Melville suburb around 1am (2300 GMT) on Wednesday.

According to the police, the assailants sprayed live ammunition into revellers who were seated outside the restaurant.

Six other revellers were wounded during the incident.

Another 11 people were wounded during a separate shooting incident at the Mary Fitzgerald Square, also in Johannesburg.

The second shooting incident occurred around 3am on Wednesday and the attacker was positioned on a bridge above the mall, according to the police.

There were no fatalities in the Mary Fitzgerald Square shooting. ]

No arrests have been made in both incidents.