S/Africa unable to accommodate Afghan refugees – Official

South Africa is not in a position to accommodate Afghan refugees seeking asylum after the Taliban took control of the Asian country last month, a government official said on Thursday.Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesman Clayson Monyela said the South African government had received a request to accommodate a number of Afghanistan refugees who have sought refuge in Pakistan “en-route to their final destinations.”

“The South African government is unfortunately not in a position to accommodate such a request.

“South Africa is already home to a substantial number of refugees and is seized with addressing their needs,” Monyela said in a statement.

He said most of the existing refugees already benefit from the social assistance and free medical health programmes offered by the South African government.

“In terms of international law, the well being of the refugees is best served by remaining in the first country arrival – Pakistan – pending their final destinations,” the official said.

Over 100,000 people — mostly Afghans — have fled Afghanistan since mid-August when the Taliban formed a new government in Kabul.