International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa unable to accommodate Afghan refugees – Official

Published on 02.09.2021 at 08h21 by APA News

South Africa is not in a position to accommodate Afghan refugees seeking asylum after the Taliban took control of the Asian country last month, a government official said on Thursday.Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesman Clayson Monyela said the South African government had received a request to accommodate a number of Afghanistan refugees who have sought refuge in Pakistan “en-route to their final destinations.”  

“The South African government is unfortunately not in a position to accommodate such a request. 

“South Africa is already home to a substantial number of refugees and is seized with addressing their needs,” Monyela said in a statement. 

He said most of the existing refugees already benefit from the social assistance and free medical health programmes offered by the South African government. 

“In terms of international law, the well being of the refugees is best served by remaining in the first country arrival – Pakistan – pending their final destinations,” the official said.  

Over 100,000 people — mostly Afghans — have fled Afghanistan since mid-August when the Taliban formed a new government in Kabul.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement