S/Africa unveils master plan for water provision

South Africa has unveiled the country’s much-awaited National Water and Sanitation Master Plan designed to ensure that there is adequate water security in the country, APA learnt on Thursday.Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu launched the plan in Pretoria on Thursday, outlining a series of urgent steps to be taken and implemented, in order to “address systematic and infrastructural challenges to secure continuous and uninterrupted water supply for both community and business use.”

The plan sets out the critical priorities to be addressed by the water sector in the period from 2019 to 2030, Sisulu said.

These priorities were clustered into two sections, namely Water and Sanitation Management and Enabling Environment, the minister said.

Sisulu said that in the water and sanitation sector, its task is to guarantee – not only for the short term but also for the very long term – the availability of water and to assure investors that South Africa was open for business and that it had enough water resources to enable the businesses to thrive.

“We also have to provide the same guarantee for our local businesses, big and small, and for our farmers as well. It is for that reason that we are launching this Master Plan today,” Sisulu said.