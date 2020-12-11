S/Africa: US rights group honours Tutu with peace award

A United States human rights group, Article3.org, has honoured retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu with the Human Rights Global Treasure Award “in recognition of his lifelong commitment to advancing peace, equity, equality and human rights.”Article3.org announced the award on Thursday as the world celebrated the annual Human Rights Day during a virtual event from the organisation’s San Francisco base in the USA.

“Archbishop Tutu is one of the most compassionate, unwavering and committed leaders for human rights and dignity,” said Darian Swig, founder of Article3.org.

Swig said Tutu’s “lifetime of leadership and action is particularly timely at this moment.”

“We are at the precipice, and the path forward for human rights will require us to extend unconditional love to others.”

He added: “Archbishop Tutu’s resolve and his heart can serve as a powerful guide for all of us engaged in this space in the months and years ahead.”

Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation chief executive Piyushi Kotecha received the award on behalf of the archbishop.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important that we see the common humanity in one another and understand the interconnectedness of ourselves, our communities, and our nations,” Kotecha said.

Tutu’s commitment to human rights earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

Article3.org’s Human Rights Global Treasure Award recognises extraordinary contributions to the human rights movement.

Established in 2017, the award is presented on 10 December to mark Human Rights Day, which commemorates this day in 1948 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Charter.