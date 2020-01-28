S/Africa warns citizens against travel to China

South Africa on Tuesday warned citizens travelling to China to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus which is rapidly spreading in the Asian country.While no South African has been infected with the virus so far, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation advised citizens travelling to China to be well-informed on the implications of the rapidly spreading deadly coronavirus which has killed at least 100 people so far in that country.

The ministry advised citizens who are already in that country’s areas affected by the virus to remain there for now, and to observe the regulations that the Chinese authorities have been put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said while there was no cause for panic with the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, it had beefed up surveillance at the country’s ports of entry.

“South Africans are assured that measures are in place to detect, manage and contain any cases of the coronavirus should it come to our shores. So far there are no suspected cases reported.

“However, due to the current risk of importation of inadvertent cases of the virus from Wuhan City (China), health authorities at ports have enhanced surveillance of all travellers from Asia, especially China,” health ministry spokesperson Popo Maja said on Tuesday.