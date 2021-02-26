S/Africa welcomes progress in making future pandemic vaccines – Minister

South African scientists’ efforts to develop the country’s own vaccines to deal with current and future pandemics have been welcomed by cabinet, acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said on Friday.During a post-cabinet media briefing, Ntshavheni said the Cabinet has commended the scientists, researchers and medical experts for taking this national initiative to prepare for a future fight with pandemics like the current coronavirus.

According to the minister, the country’s scientists were in the forefront of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in leading the genomic surveillance of the Covid-19 virus which resulted in the discovery of the 501Y.V2 variant – widely known as the South African variant.

“In this regard, cabinet would like to congratulate all the South African scientists and researchers who managed to recreate the virus in the laboratory for purposes of enhancing research on the treatment of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ntshavheni said.

She said cabinet believes that South Africa’s science and innovation system was “a valuable resource that should be nurtured and developed.”

“Even beyond the research on Covid-19, South Africa’s world-renowned scientists and innovators have delivered cutting-edge technology such as the world’s first digital laser and the Lodox full body x-ray scanner.”

Cabinet also appreciated the ongoing national roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, she said, with the first Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses being administered to healthcare workers in both the public and private sectors since last week.

Over 50,000 health workers have so far been vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine since the rollout last week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.