S/Africa: Zuma admitted to hospital for observation

Published on 06.08.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been admitted for medical observation at Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal province, the Ministry of Correctional Services said on Friday.Zuma, aged 79, was jailed for 15 months last month for defying a court order to testify before a panel investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in power which ended in February 2018. 

“As a former President, the healthcare needs of Mr. Zuma require the involvement of the South African Military Health Services,” the ministry said.

“This been the case since his admission at Estcourt Correctional Centre. A routine observation prompted that Mr. Zuma be taken for in-hospitalisation,” it added

Estcourt Correctional Centre is a Medium B facility, which houses both youth and adult inmates. The centre has a hospital section. 

The ministry did not say how long Zuma would remain at the hospital.

