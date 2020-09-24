International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa: Zuma challenges Ramaphosa’s leadership in letter – again

Published on 24.09.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Former president Jacob Zuma has penned a second missive to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding explanation on how the incumbent financed his campaign to win the ruling African National Congress’ leadership about three years ago.Ramaphosa ignored a similar letter from Zuma two weeks ago, in which he challenged the president for accusing ANC cadres of corruption and urging them to be in the forefront of ending the vice.

This call, Zuma said, was not “genuine to the true character of the ANC” because Ramaphosa described the ruling party as “Accused Number One.”

Zuma’s latest letter was released on Wednesday as the ruling party started its National Executive Committee meeting in Pretoria.

In the letter, Zuma demanded that Ramaphosa should “come clean” about financial donations he used in the campaign to oust him from the ANC presidency in 2017.

 Ramaphosa’s office has yet to respond to the former leader’s letter.

