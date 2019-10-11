S/Africa: Zuma loses bid to stop arms deal trial, court date set for Tuesday

Former South African president Jacob Zuma’s efforts to stop his prosecution in a US$2.5-billion arms deal scandal trial failed on Friday after the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled that he has a case to answer.Zuma was present in court when judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Ester Steyn ruled against him in the long-running legal battle that dates back to 2005 when he was dismissed from the state deputy presidency by former president Thabo Mbeki over the scandal.

Following the dismissal, the court ordered Zuma to appear in court on Tuesday next week to face the arms deal corruption charges.

Zuma’s co-accused, French arms company Thales, has also applying for a permanent stay of prosecution of the charges. But a decision on Thales has yet to be made.

The French firm allegedly agreed to pay Zuma a US$70,000 bribe annually for protection from any investigation into the controversial multibillion dollar arms deal.

Zuma’s former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, who was accused of facilitating the alleged bribe was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years for his part in the scandal.

Shaik, however, only served a brief sentence before the then president used his powers of office to pardon his friend on medical grounds amid an uproar.

Zuma has yet to react to the setback.