S/Africa: Zuma sick, recovering at home – ANC

Former South African president Jacob Zuma is sick and recovering at home, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Wednesday.ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said this in response to questions surrounding a warrant of arrest issued by the Pietermaritzburg High Court following Zuma’s failure to attend a hearing on his corruption case last week.

At the time, the former leader’s lawyers told the court their client had failed to attend proceedings because he was sick, with reports saying he was in Cuba for medical attention.

But the court rejected the doctor’s note, citing discrepancies in it. The note’s rejection resulted in the court issuing Zuma with an arrest warrant stayed till 6 May — the date of his next court appearance.

Magashule said the ANC has spoken to Zuma and his family, which has confirmed his presence in the family home.

The ANC said Zuma was a law-abiding citizen and would continue to receive the party’s support, adding that the court’s decision to reject his sick note was irrational and inconsiderate to the health of the former president.